Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 4,055 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,490 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,055 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,878 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 950,643 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 390,581 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,364 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total transaction of $173,116.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,463.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $3,565,846.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,383,365.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total value of $173,116.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,463.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,966 shares of company stock worth $51,376,247 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRTX opened at $292.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $179.96 and a 12-month high of $305.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $290.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Sunday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.90.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

