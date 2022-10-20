Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Takes $497,000 Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 45,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IOVA. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 85.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IOVA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $64.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $8.81 on Thursday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $26.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average of $11.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.