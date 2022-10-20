Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 53,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Altimmune during the first quarter worth $191,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 183,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Altimmune by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 122,021 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altimmune by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Altimmune from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Altimmune from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Altimmune from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Altimmune Price Performance

Shares of Altimmune stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.60. Altimmune, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a negative net margin of 2,788.75%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Vipin K. Garg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $225,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,912,648.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Profile

(Get Rating)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

