Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,571 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,525 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 236.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the first quarter worth about $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 152.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 98.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on SBNY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $244.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Signature Bank to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.54.

Signature Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $152.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.71. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $141.12 and a 12 month high of $374.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.13. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. Analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 21.6 EPS for the current year.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

About Signature Bank

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.