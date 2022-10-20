Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target Cut to C$10.00

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$10.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.76% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$14.25 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.04.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance

TSE CSH.UN opened at C$8.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 417.50. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1-year low of C$8.29 and a 1-year high of C$13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 314.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

In other Chartwell Retirement Residences news, Director Virginia Ann Davis acquired 5,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,068.71. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$167,012.90.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

