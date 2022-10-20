Chelsea Counsel Co. Increases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,011 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,356,000 after purchasing an additional 33,857 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.3% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 21.4% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.48.

Walt Disney stock opened at $98.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $180.46 billion, a PE ratio of 57.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $179.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.76 and a 200 day moving average of $107.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

