Chenghe Acquisition Co.’s (NASDAQ:CHEAU) Lock-Up Period To End on October 25th

Chenghe Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:CHEAU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, October 25th. Chenghe Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on April 28th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Chenghe Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Chenghe Acquisition stock opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.10. Chenghe Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $10.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHEAU. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chenghe Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Chenghe Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Chenghe Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Chenghe Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chenghe Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $643,000.

About Chenghe Acquisition

Chenghe Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of financial technology or technology-enabled financial service companies, including artificial intelligence, big data, and cloud and blockchain-related initiatives in Asian markets.

