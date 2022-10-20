Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Price Target Lowered to $118.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $128.00 to $118.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $120.22 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52 week low of $111.57 and a 52 week high of $146.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $139.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 42.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffry M. Householder sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.62, for a total value of $414,784.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,309.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chesapeake Utilities

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.3% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.4% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

