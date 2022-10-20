Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $772,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 59.7% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 109.5% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.9% in the first quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 21,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.60.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $168.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.93. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $110.73 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The company has a market cap of $330.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.02 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

