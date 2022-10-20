Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 402.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $168.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $330.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.73 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.93.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.60.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.