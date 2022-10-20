Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CVX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Societe Generale upgraded Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $169.60.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $168.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $330.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $110.73 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 18.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

