CIBC Cuts Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target to C$44.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$49.00 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Northland Power to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northland Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.94.

Shares of NPI opened at C$38.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$43.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.75. The stock has a market cap of C$8.98 billion and a PE ratio of 15.69. Northland Power has a 52-week low of C$34.95 and a 52-week high of C$47.13.

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$556.79 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.9199998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

