CIBC Cuts TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Price Target to C$17.00

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at CIBC from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.69% from the stock’s current price.

RNW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. CSFB boosted their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$18.65.

TransAlta Renewables Stock Performance

TSE RNW opened at C$13.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.00. TransAlta Renewables has a twelve month low of C$12.26 and a twelve month high of C$19.50.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables ( TSE:RNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$139.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$111.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

Featured Stories

