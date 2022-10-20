CIBC Trims Emera (TSE:EMA) Target Price to C$55.00

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at CIBC from C$66.00 to C$55.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Emera to C$74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Emera from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Bank of America upgraded Emera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$65.00 to C$68.99 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Emera from C$69.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$65.83.

EMA stock opened at C$51.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.79, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.67. Emera has a 1 year low of C$48.63 and a 1 year high of C$65.23. The firm has a market cap of C$13.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$59.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$60.89.

Emera ( TSE:EMA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.43 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Emera will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

