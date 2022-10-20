Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

Clean Energy Fuels Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -31.90 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Trading of Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $97.22 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 315.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

