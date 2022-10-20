ClimateRock’s (NASDAQ:CLRCU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on October 25th

ClimateRock’s (NASDAQ:CLRCU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, October 25th. ClimateRock had issued 7,500,000 shares in its public offering on April 28th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

ClimateRock Price Performance

Shares of CLRCU opened at $10.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12. ClimateRock has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $10.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in ClimateRock during the second quarter worth approximately $361,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClimateRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $441,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClimateRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $641,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ClimateRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,881,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClimateRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,326,000.

About ClimateRock

ClimateRock focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination within climate change, environment, renewable energy and emerging, and clean technologies.

Featured Stories

