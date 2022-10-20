Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) PT Lowered to C$1.55 at Cormark

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cormark from C$1.85 to C$1.55 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Colabor Group Stock Performance

Shares of GCL opened at C$0.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.77. Colabor Group has a 12 month low of C$0.65 and a 12 month high of C$0.99. The firm has a market cap of C$81.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.41.

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$137.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$130.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Colabor Group will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colabor Group Company Profile

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

