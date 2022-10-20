Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMC. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $917,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 295,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,149,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,223,000. TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of CMC opened at $42.50 on Thursday. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $30.59 and a one year high of $46.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.62%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total value of $785,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,501,841.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 14,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $626,944.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,635 shares in the company, valued at $5,901,052.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total transaction of $785,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,501,841.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.