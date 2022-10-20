Comparing Crown ElectroKinetics (CRKN) & Its Peers

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Crown ElectroKinetics to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crown ElectroKinetics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Crown ElectroKinetics alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Crown ElectroKinetics $100,000.00 N/A -0.22 Crown ElectroKinetics Competitors $2.40 billion $165.30 million 40.32

Crown ElectroKinetics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Crown ElectroKinetics. Crown ElectroKinetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown ElectroKinetics N/A -279.46% -213.11% Crown ElectroKinetics Competitors -182.58% -18.15% -4.36%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Crown ElectroKinetics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Crown ElectroKinetics has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crown ElectroKinetics’ rivals have a beta of -1.35, indicating that their average stock price is 235% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.2% of Crown ElectroKinetics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 36.5% of Crown ElectroKinetics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Crown ElectroKinetics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown ElectroKinetics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Crown ElectroKinetics Competitors 76 247 444 4 2.49

Crown ElectroKinetics presently has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 417.24%. As a group, “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 47.62%. Given Crown ElectroKinetics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Crown ElectroKinetics is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Crown ElectroKinetics rivals beat Crown ElectroKinetics on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films. The company also focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Corvallis, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.