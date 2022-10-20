Comparing Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) and Bioventus (NYSE:BVS)

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) and Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Bioventus and Neuronetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioventus -4.26% 10.35% 4.36% Neuronetics -62.44% -46.12% -27.58%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bioventus and Neuronetics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioventus $430.90 million 1.23 $19.38 million ($0.34) -20.06 Neuronetics $55.31 million 1.41 -$31.19 million ($1.40) -2.06

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Bioventus has higher revenue and earnings than Neuronetics. Bioventus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neuronetics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

44.6% of Bioventus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.6% of Neuronetics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Bioventus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Neuronetics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bioventus and Neuronetics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioventus 0 1 3 0 2.75 Neuronetics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bioventus currently has a consensus price target of $20.75, suggesting a potential upside of 204.25%. Neuronetics has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 212.50%. Given Neuronetics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Neuronetics is more favorable than Bioventus.

Risk & Volatility

Bioventus has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neuronetics has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bioventus beats Neuronetics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc. a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products. Its surgical solutions comprise bone graft substitutes to fuse and grow bones, enhance results following spinal and other orthopedic surgeries; and ultrasonic medical devices for the use in precise bone sculpting, remove tumors, and tissue debridement. The company's restorative therapies include an ultrasonic bone healing system for fracture care; skin allografts; and products that are used to support healing of chronic wounds, as well as advanced rehabilitation devices designed to help patients regain leg or hand function. It serves physicians spanning the orthopedic continuum, including sports medicine, total joint reconstruction, hand and upper extremities, foot and ankle, podiatric surgery, trauma, spine, and neurosurgery in the physician's office or clinic, ambulatory surgical centers, or in the hospital setting. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc., a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder. Its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The company sells its products through its sales and customer support team to psychiatrists. Neuronetics, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

