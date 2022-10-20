Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) EVP Carey Bartell Sells 6,408 Shares

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

CAG stock opened at $34.93 on Thursday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,492.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 60.1% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.