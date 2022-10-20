Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) EVP Carey Bartell Sells 6,408 Shares

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Conagra Brands Price Performance
CAG stock opened at $34.93 on Thursday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.57.
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,492.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 60.1% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.14.
About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Conagra Brands (CAG)
- Can Molina Healthcare Sustain Its Market-Beating Rally?
- Cardinal Health Clears Base, But Can It Maintain Uptrend?
- 3 ‘Luxury’ Brands Designed to Beat Inflation
- Is it Time to Take a Ride with Winnebago Stock?
- LVMH’s Diversified Luxury Brand Portfolio is Recession Armor
Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.