Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.58

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.58 and last traded at C$1.58, with a volume of 5600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.60.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Conifex Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Conifex Timber from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$64.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22.

Conifex Timber ( TSE:CFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$85.07 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Conifex Timber Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

