ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

COP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $122.86.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 2.7 %

COP opened at $121.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $156.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $66.06 and a 52 week high of $124.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.84.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 46.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 76.7% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,028 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,067 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 16,396 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $69,728,000 after acquiring an additional 60,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.5% during the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

