Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Lowered to $84.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $84.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ED. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.70.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $84.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $73.84 and a 1 year high of $102.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.77.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,947,000. Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 71,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 35,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

