Contrasting MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) & Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) and Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares MediciNova and Collegium Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediciNova N/A -15.99% -15.19% Collegium Pharmaceutical -11.24% -2.12% -0.46%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.4% of MediciNova shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of MediciNova shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Collegium Pharmaceutical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MediciNova 0 0 1 0 3.00 Collegium Pharmaceutical 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for MediciNova and Collegium Pharmaceutical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

MediciNova currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 200.00%. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a consensus target price of $33.25, indicating a potential upside of 95.47%. Given MediciNova’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe MediciNova is more favorable than Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Volatility & Risk

MediciNova has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Collegium Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MediciNova and Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediciNova $4.04 million 24.28 -$10.13 million N/A N/A Collegium Pharmaceutical $276.87 million 2.10 $71.52 million ($1.05) -16.20

Collegium Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than MediciNova.

Summary

MediciNova beats Collegium Pharmaceutical on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction. Its product pipeline also includes MN-221 (bedoradrine), a selective beta-2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma; MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent for treating solid tumor cancers. The company has collaboration agreements with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; Angiogene Pharmaceuticals Ltd.; and Meiji Seika Kaisha Ltd. MediciNova, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment. The company was formerly known as Collegium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. in October 2003. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Stoughton, Massachusetts.

