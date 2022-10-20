Core Alternative Capital Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,907 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 8,279 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $36.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.62. The company has a market cap of $153.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.04 and a 1 year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.30%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

