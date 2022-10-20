Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Holdings Raised by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,658 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Corning in the first quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 589.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $31.42 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.78 and its 200-day moving average is $33.80. The stock has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLW. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.91.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

