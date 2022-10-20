Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Receives $570.32 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $570.32.

Several research firms have commented on COST. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

COST stock opened at $471.43 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $507.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $509.16. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $208.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. City Holding Co. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 717 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,471,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 870 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

