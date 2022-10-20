Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CTRA. MKM Partners reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a hold rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.63.

Shares of CTRA opened at $30.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.15. Coterra Energy has a 1-year low of $18.39 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 41.04%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,472,575,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,268,599,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,802,238,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,493,855,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,000,797,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

