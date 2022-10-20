Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CUZ. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $22.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.62. Cousins Properties has a one year low of $21.72 and a one year high of $42.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.37%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 60.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 7,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

