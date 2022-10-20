Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €41.00 by Baader Bank

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) has been assigned a €41.00 ($41.84) price objective by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($31.63) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($44.90) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays set a €57.00 ($58.16) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.92) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Get Covestro alerts:

Covestro Price Performance

ETR 1COV opened at €35.25 ($35.97) on Tuesday. Covestro has a 12-month low of €27.69 ($28.26) and a 12-month high of €58.92 ($60.12). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion and a PE ratio of 4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €30.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €35.74.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.