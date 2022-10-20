Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 2,646 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Get Rating) by 546.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPMO. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 3,940.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $344,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 34.2% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPMO opened at $53.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.96. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $65.83.

