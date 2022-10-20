Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 901 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 220.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.2% during the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.9% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 9.1% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Waste Management Trading Up 0.2 %

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,211,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,848 shares of company stock valued at $9,258,942 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WM opened at $161.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.53 and its 200 day moving average is $160.65. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also

