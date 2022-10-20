Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 259.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TLT. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,176.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 414.5% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 123,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,312,000 after buying an additional 99,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 341.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 18,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 14,061 shares during the period.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $96.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.68. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.32 and a 1 year high of $155.12.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.244 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

