Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cummins were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 1.7% during the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Cummins by 5.3% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 3.3% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 1.4% during the first quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Cummins by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CMI. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.13.

Cummins Stock Performance

Cummins stock opened at $224.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.54. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $247.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,098.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,098.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,660.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,001 shares of company stock worth $3,157,774 over the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.