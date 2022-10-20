Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 228.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IRT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 100.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,462,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,043,399,000 after purchasing an additional 19,735,415 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,267,000 after buying an additional 12,099,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 121.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,733,000 after buying an additional 6,753,959 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 90.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,628,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,507,000 after buying an additional 1,248,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 78.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,730,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,182,000 after buying an additional 1,202,185 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IRT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.72.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE IRT opened at $15.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.64 and a 200 day moving average of $21.54. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.04 and a 1 year high of $28.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.15%.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.