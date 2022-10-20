Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $130,000 Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NULV. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,908,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,663,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,603,000 after acquiring an additional 605,066 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,981,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,053,000 after acquiring an additional 357,699 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 186.5% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 473,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,991,000 after acquiring an additional 307,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 38.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 823,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,311,000 after acquiring an additional 226,716 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

BATS NULV opened at $32.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.70. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $30.70.

