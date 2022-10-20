Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $133,000 Holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCC. Enstar Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 4,616.7% in the first quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 3,865,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783,502 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,424,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 16.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,901,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,470 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 24.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,734,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,974,000 after purchasing an additional 916,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,905,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Owl Rock Capital

In other news, VP Alexis Maged purchased 29,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $385,030.95. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 48,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,139.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Owl Rock Capital Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCC shares. Hovde Group dropped their target price on Owl Rock Capital to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $13.75 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Compass Point dropped their price target on Owl Rock Capital to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of ORCC stock opened at $10.95 on Thursday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.86.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $273.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.59 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owl Rock Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.32%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.22%.

Owl Rock Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

