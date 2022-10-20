Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $154,000 Position in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,327 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Mid Bancshares were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 34.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FMBH. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on First Mid Bancshares to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Stephens boosted their price target on First Mid Bancshares to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on First Mid Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

First Mid Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $35.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.29. The company has a market cap of $715.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.84.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $65.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.63 million. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 11.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Mid Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.14%.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.