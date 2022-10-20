Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $174,000 Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 19.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,071,954,000 after buying an additional 2,558,881 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $763,213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,966,746,000 after buying an additional 1,727,343 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 49.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,858,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $820,347,000 after buying an additional 615,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 15,279.5% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 390,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $439.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $417.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $426.37. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.42%.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
