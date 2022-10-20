Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $246,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 256.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock opened at $32.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.85. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $30.13 and a 12-month high of $49.14.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

