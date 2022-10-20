Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 70.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 24,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 11,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 772.0% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 82,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 72,658 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 94,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX stock opened at $43.58 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $57.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.36.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

