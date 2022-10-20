Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Invests $145,000 in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 35,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF during the first quarter worth about $809,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF during the first quarter worth about $109,000.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF alerts:

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AZBA opened at $25.39 on Thursday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $27.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.96.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.