Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SPIB opened at $30.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.67. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $30.73 and a 1 year high of $36.52.

