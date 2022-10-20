Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Lowers Stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB – Get Rating) by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,361 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMB. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 476.1% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 85,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 70,347 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,556,000. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth $7,238,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 62,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Short Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Short Muni ETF Stock Performance

SMB stock opened at $16.59 on Thursday. VanEck Short Muni ETF has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $17.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day moving average of $16.92.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Profile

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Short Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Short Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.