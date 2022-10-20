Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 11,185 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 362.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,185 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,823 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 188.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $15.17 on Thursday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $21.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

