Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 1,852 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 448.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 29,966,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,872,000 after acquiring an additional 15,563,879 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,977,000 after buying an additional 8,417,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,836,000 after buying an additional 2,428,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,066,315,000 after buying an additional 2,402,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,604,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,081,153,000 after buying an additional 1,977,553 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $86.47 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $134.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.51.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.78.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

