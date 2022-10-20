Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 315 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,208,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,234,622,000 after buying an additional 4,105,226 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 131.4% during the second quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 239,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,322,000 after purchasing an additional 135,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 230.6% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD opened at $100.07 on Thursday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $99.18 and a 12 month high of $135.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.83 and a 200-day moving average of $110.63.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

