Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases New Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SDVY. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 267.9% during the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 53,802 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,319,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3,466.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 493,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,760,000 after buying an additional 479,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $418,000.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $24.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.64. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $31.06.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

