Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 1,698 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 618.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 223.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS ESML opened at $31.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.82.

